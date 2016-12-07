版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2016年 12月 8日 星期四 05:07 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX jumps to 19-month high, led by cyclical stocks

TORONTO Dec 7 Canada's benchmark stock index jumped to a 19-month high on Wednesday as gains for sectors that benefit most from stronger economic growth offset a drop in energy shares as oil fell.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 111.95 points, or 0.74 percent, at 15,237.75. Eight of the index's 10 main industry groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith, editing by G Crosse)

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐