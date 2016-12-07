CANADA STOCKS-TSX jumps to 19-month high, led by cyclical stocks

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, led by banks as U.S. earnings season kicks off
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, led by the country's heavyweight banks as U.S. fourth-quarter earnings season kicked off and bond yields rose.
TORONTO Dec 7 Canada's benchmark stock index jumped to a 19-month high on Wednesday as gains for sectors that benefit most from stronger economic growth offset a drop in energy shares as oil fell.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 111.95 points, or 0.74 percent, at 15,237.75. Eight of the index's 10 main industry groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith, editing by G Crosse)
* TSX closes down 73.38 points, or 0.47 percent, at 15,418.16