2016年 12月 9日 星期五

CANADA STOCKS-TSX adds to 19-month high as financials rally

TORONTO Dec 8 Canada's benchmark stock index added to a 19-month high on Thursday, led by the heavyweight financials sector as bond yields climbed after the European Central Bank's monetary policy decisions.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 57.45 points, or 0.38 percent, at 15,295.20. Six of the index's 10 main industry groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith, editing by G Crosse)

