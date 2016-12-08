CANADA STOCKS-TSX adds to 19-month high as financials rally

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, led by banks as U.S. earnings season kicks off
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, led by the country's heavyweight banks as U.S. fourth-quarter earnings season kicked off and bond yields rose.
TORONTO Dec 8 Canada's benchmark stock index added to a 19-month high on Thursday, led by the heavyweight financials sector as bond yields climbed after the European Central Bank's monetary policy decisions.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 57.45 points, or 0.38 percent, at 15,295.20. Six of the index's 10 main industry groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith, editing by G Crosse)
* TSX closes down 73.38 points, or 0.47 percent, at 15,418.16