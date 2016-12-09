CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends barely higher; miner falls eclipse bank gains

TORONTO Dec 9 Canada's main stock index ended barely higher on Friday, notching a 1.7 percent gain on the week, as losses among mining stocks as precious metal prices fell offset big gains for major banks.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 17.00 points, or 0.11 percent, at 15,312.20. Seven of its 10 main groups gained. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)