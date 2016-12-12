CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips as industrial stocks weigh

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, led by banks as U.S. earnings season kicks off
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, led by the country's heavyweight banks as U.S. fourth-quarter earnings season kicked off and bond yields rose.
TORONTO Dec 12 Canada's main stock index ended slightly lower on Monday, snapping a six-day rally, as early gains for energy stocks lost steam and industrial shares weighed.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 24.50 points, or 0.16 percent, at 15,287.70. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
* TSX closes down 73.38 points, or 0.47 percent, at 15,418.16