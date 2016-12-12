版本:
加拿大市场报道 | 2016年 12月 13日

CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips as industrial stocks weigh

TORONTO Dec 12 Canada's main stock index ended slightly lower on Monday, snapping a six-day rally, as early gains for energy stocks lost steam and industrial shares weighed.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 24.50 points, or 0.16 percent, at 15,287.70. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

