CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises to fresh 19-month high, led by energy

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, led by banks as U.S. earnings season kicks off
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, led by the country's heavyweight banks as U.S. fourth-quarter earnings season kicked off and bond yields rose.
TORONTO Dec 13 Canada's main stock index rose to a fresh 19-month high on Tuesday, led by gains for heavyweight energy and banking stocks, while materials stocks weighed.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 97.57 points, or 0.64 percent, at 15,385.27. Eight of the index's 10 main groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Diane Craft)
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, led by the country's heavyweight banks as U.S. fourth-quarter earnings season kicked off and bond yields rose.
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday as heavyweight financial shares climbed, offsetting losses for energy and mining stocks as commodities fell.
* TSX closes down 73.38 points, or 0.47 percent, at 15,418.16