CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises to fresh 19-month high, led by energy

TORONTO Dec 13 Canada's main stock index rose to a fresh 19-month high on Tuesday, led by gains for heavyweight energy and banking stocks, while materials stocks weighed.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 97.57 points, or 0.64 percent, at 15,385.27. Eight of the index's 10 main groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Diane Craft)