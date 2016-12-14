版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2016年 12月 15日 星期四 05:05 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX slumps as Fed points to faster pace of hikes in 2017

TORONTO Dec 14 Canada's main stock index slumped 1.2 percent on Wednesday, hitting a one-week low, in a broad retreat led by gold miners and energy stocks after the U.S. Federal Reserve hiked rates as expected and pointed to a faster pace of increases in 2017.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 188.09 points, or 1.22 percent, at 15,197.18. That was its sharpest one-day fall since Nov. 11. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)

