CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises with financials as gold miners slump

TORONTO Dec 15 Canada's benchmark stock index rose on Thursday, helped by broad gains for financial stocks a day after the Federal Reserve hiked U.S. interest rates and struck a hawkish note on further increases, a move which weighed on gold miners.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 21.13 points, or 0.14 percent, at 15,218.31. Six of the index's 10 main sector groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith, editing by G Crosse)