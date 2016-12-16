CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as energy, gold miners gain

TORONTO Dec 16 Canada's benchmark stock index rose on Friday as higher oil prices helped heavyweight energy stocks and gold miners recovered as the price of the precious metal steadied.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 33.89 points, or 0.22 percent, at 15,252.20. Just four of the index's 10 main sector groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith, editing by G Crosse)