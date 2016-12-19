CANADA STOCKS-TSX edges higher as gold miners, telecoms climb

TORONTO Dec 19 Canada's main stock index gained for the third straight session on Monday, with gold miners and telecom shares climbing as political tensions rose and bond yields declined.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 17.65 points, or 0.12 percent, at 15,269.85. Seven of the index's 10 main groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)