CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises for fourth day as financials, materials gain

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, led by banks as U.S. earnings season kicks off
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, led by the country's heavyweight banks as U.S. fourth-quarter earnings season kicked off and bond yields rose.
TORONTO Dec 20 Canada's main stock index rose for the fourth straight day on Tuesday, clawing back much of its losses after the Federal Reserve raised U.S. interest rates, as gains for financials and materials offset losses for defensive sectors.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 23.11 points, or 0.15 percent, at 15,292.96. Just three of the index's 10 main groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by James Dalgleish)
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, led by the country's heavyweight banks as U.S. fourth-quarter earnings season kicked off and bond yields rose.
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday as heavyweight financial shares climbed, offsetting losses for energy and mining stocks as commodities fell.
* TSX closes down 73.38 points, or 0.47 percent, at 15,418.16