CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises for fourth day as financials, materials gain

TORONTO Dec 20 Canada's main stock index rose for the fourth straight day on Tuesday, clawing back much of its losses after the Federal Reserve raised U.S. interest rates, as gains for financials and materials offset losses for defensive sectors.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 23.11 points, or 0.15 percent, at 15,292.96. Just three of the index's 10 main groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by James Dalgleish)

