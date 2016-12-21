CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises for 5th straight day, led by industrials

TORONTO Dec 21 Canada's main stock index rose for a fifth straight day on Wednesday, as gains for industrials and financials offset losses for the materials group.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 12.93 points, or 0.08 percent, at 15,305.89. Six of the index's 10 main groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Leslie Adler)