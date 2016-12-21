CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises for 5th straight day, led by industrials

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, led by banks as U.S. earnings season kicks off
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, led by the country's heavyweight banks as U.S. fourth-quarter earnings season kicked off and bond yields rose.
TORONTO Dec 21 Canada's main stock index rose for a fifth straight day on Wednesday, as gains for industrials and financials offset losses for the materials group.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 12.93 points, or 0.08 percent, at 15,305.89. Six of the index's 10 main groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Leslie Adler)
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, led by the country's heavyweight banks as U.S. fourth-quarter earnings season kicked off and bond yields rose.
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday as heavyweight financial shares climbed, offsetting losses for energy and mining stocks as commodities fell.
* TSX closes down 73.38 points, or 0.47 percent, at 15,418.16