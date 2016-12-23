版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2016年 12月 24日 星期六 05:09 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX edges lower as energy, bank losses cancel miner gains

TORONTO Dec 23 Canada's main stock index closed barely lower on Friday, ending a six-day rising streak as losses among energy and financial stocks outweighed gains for gold miners.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 7.08 points, or 0.05 percent, at 15,328.15. Six of its 10 main industry groups rose, with the heavyweight energy group down 0.7 percent. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp, editing by G Crosse)
