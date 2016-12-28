版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher as materials, energy gain

TORONTO Dec 28 Canada's main stock index finished the session higher on Wednesday, as resource stocks helped lifted the market in quiet holiday trading.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 32.95 points, or 0.21 percent, at 15,361.10. Five of the index's 10 main groups ended higher. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
