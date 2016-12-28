CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher as materials, energy gain

CANADA STOCKS-Futures gain as Fed signals caution on rate hikes
May 25 Futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled caution in raising interest rates.
TORONTO Dec 28 Canada's main stock index finished the session higher on Wednesday, as resource stocks helped lifted the market in quiet holiday trading.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 32.95 points, or 0.21 percent, at 15,361.10. Five of the index's 10 main groups ended higher. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
May 25 Futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled caution in raising interest rates.
TORONTO, May 24 Canada's main stock index lost ground on Wednesday, weighed by a sharp fall in shares of Bank of Montreal after it reported disappointing earnings, with investors also shying away from other major banks ahead of their quarterly results.
TORONTO, May 24 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday, with an earnings miss from Bank of Montreal weighing on that stock and also putting pressure on other big banks yet to report quarterly earnings.