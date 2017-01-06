版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2017年 1月 7日 星期六

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls with mining stocks; adds 1.4 pct on week

TORONTO Jan 6 Canada's main stock index fell on Friday as gold miners and other materials stocks led a broad retreat to end an otherwise robust week of gains to start 2017.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 90.53 points, or 0.58 percent, at 15,496.05. The index gained 1.4 percent over the holiday-shortened week. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by James Dalgleish)
