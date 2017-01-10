版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2017年 1月 11日 星期三

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises with financials and materials groups

TORONTO Jan 10 Canada's benchmark stock index rose on Tuesday, led by the financial and materials groups as metal prices rose, while shares of drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc surged as it sold assets.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 37.33 points, or 0.24 percent, at 15,426.28. Six of the index's 10 main groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by James Dalgleish)
