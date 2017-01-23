版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2017年 1月 24日 星期二 05:10 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls on lower oil prices, U.S. protectionism risk

TORONTO Jan 23 Canada's main stock index fell on Monday, pressured by lower oil prices and risk of a more protectionist United States under its new president, Donald Trump.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 67.75 points, or 0.44 percent, at 15,480.13. Eight of the index's 10 main groups ended lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐