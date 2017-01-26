版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2017年 1月 27日

CANADA STOCKS-TSX edges lower as materials and energy shares weigh

TORONTO Jan 26 Canada's main stock index edged lower on Thursday but stayed close to its all-time high as a retreat among materials and energy stocks weighed and investors reacted to a string of earnings reports.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 28.32 points, or 0.18 percent, at 15,615.52. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chris Reese)
