版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2017年 1月 31日 星期二 05:12 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls more than 1 percent on U.S. political risk

TORONTO Jan 30 Canada's main stock index fell more than 1 percent to a nearly two-week low on Monday, with losses broad based after a travel ban implemented by U.S. President Donald Trump triggered a rethink by investors of U.S. political risk.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 170.69 points, or 1.10 percent, at 15,405.12. All of the index's 10 main groups ended lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Diane Craft)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐