CANADA STOCKS-TSX hits a 1-month low as financials retreat

TORONTO Jan 31 Canada's main stock index fell to a one-month low on Tuesday as heavyweight financial shares lost ground, but some losses for the index were pared, while gold mining stocks climbed as the price of gold benefited from pressure on the U.S. dollar.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 19.16 points, or 0.12 percent, at 15,385.96. Six of the index's 10 main groups ended lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Diane Craft)