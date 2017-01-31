CANADA STOCKS-TSX hits a 1-month low as financials retreat

CANADA STOCKS-Futures gain as Fed signals caution on rate hikes
TORONTO Jan 31 Canada's main stock index fell to a one-month low on Tuesday as heavyweight financial shares lost ground, but some losses for the index were pared, while gold mining stocks climbed as the price of gold benefited from pressure on the U.S. dollar.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 19.16 points, or 0.12 percent, at 15,385.96. Six of the index's 10 main groups ended lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Diane Craft)
May 25 Futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled caution in raising interest rates.
TORONTO, May 24 Canada's main stock index lost ground on Wednesday, weighed by a sharp fall in shares of Bank of Montreal after it reported disappointing earnings, with investors also shying away from other major banks ahead of their quarterly results.
