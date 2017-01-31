版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2017年 2月 1日 星期三 05:11 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX hits a 1-month low as financials retreat

TORONTO Jan 31 Canada's main stock index fell to a one-month low on Tuesday as heavyweight financial shares lost ground, but some losses for the index were pared, while gold mining stocks climbed as the price of gold benefited from pressure on the U.S. dollar.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 19.16 points, or 0.12 percent, at 15,385.96. Six of the index's 10 main groups ended lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Diane Craft)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐