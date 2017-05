TORONTO Feb 3 Canada's main stock index ended higher on Friday, helped by gains for the country's biggest banks, which stand to benefit moves to scale back regulations in the U.S. financial industry, and a surge in Hudson's Bay Co on a takeover move.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 77.28 points, or 0.50 percent, at 15,476.39. The index fell 0.6 percent over the course of the week. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp, editing by G Crosse)