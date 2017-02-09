CANADA STOCKS-TSX nears record high on oil rally, U.S. tax cut hopes

TORONTO Feb 9 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday to its highest close in two weeks, nearing an all-time peak, as heavyweight energy and financial shares climbed on higher oil prices and the prospect of U.S. tax cuts.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 63.26 points, or 0.41 percent, at 15,617.30. Seven of the index's 10 main groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)