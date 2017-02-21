CANADA STOCKS-TSX posts record high as energy leads broadbased rally

TORONTO Feb 21 Canada's main stock index rose to a record high on Tuesday, with energy shares leading broadbased gains as oil prices climbed, while Restaurant Brands International Inc jumped more than 7 percent after it announced an acquisition.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 83.74 points, or 0.53 percent, at 15,922.37. All of the index's 10 main groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Diane Craft)