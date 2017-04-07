CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends lower as financials, risk aversion weigh

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises on financials and BlackBerry but energy weighs
OTTAWA, April 7 Canada's main stock index ended modestly lower on Friday as financial and natural resource shares lost ground, while concerns about escalating geopolitical tensions after a U.S. strike in Syria prompted a risk-off sentiment among investors.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 30.05 points, or 0.19 percent, at 15,667.13 shortly after the closing bell. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
TORONTO, May 23 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Tuesday, following the Victoria Day holiday on Monday, as financial stocks led broad gains and BlackBerry jumped more than 8 percent.
