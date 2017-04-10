版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2017年 4月 11日 星期二 04:08 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends up as energy shares gain with oil rise

TORONTO, April 10 Canada's main stock index ended higher on Monday, with energy stocks leading broad gains as oil prices rose.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 63.66 points, or 0.41 percent, at 15,730.79. Eight of the index's 10 main groups ended higher. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

