CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends up as energy shares gain with oil rise

CANADA STOCKS-Futures flat ahead of Bank of Canada's rate decision
May 24 Stock futures for Canada's main stock index were flat on Wednesday as investors awaited the Bank of Canada's decision on interest rate.
TORONTO, April 10 Canada's main stock index ended higher on Monday, with energy stocks leading broad gains as oil prices rose.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 63.66 points, or 0.41 percent, at 15,730.79. Eight of the index's 10 main groups ended higher. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
TORONTO, May 23 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, bolstered by bank stocks ahead of the release of earnings reports and a surge in BlackBerry Ltd shares, as trading resumed a day after the Victoria Day holiday.
