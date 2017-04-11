CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends slightly lower; Bombardier and gold miners shine

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises on financials and BlackBerry but energy weighs
TORONTO, May 23 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday after the Victoria Day holiday Monday, bolstered by bank stocks and a surge in BlackBerry Ltd shares.
TORONTO, April 11 Canada's main stock index ended slightly lower on Tuesday as financial stocks weighed, while a flight to safety boosted gold prices and helped miners and as shares of Bombardier Inc jumped on reports it and Siemens were discussing a merger of rail operations.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 3.68 points, or 0.02 percent, at 15,727.11. Half of its 10 main sectors fell. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
TORONTO, May 23 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday after the Victoria Day holiday Monday, bolstered by bank stocks and a surge in BlackBerry Ltd shares.
TORONTO, May 23 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Tuesday, following the Victoria Day holiday on Monday, as financial stocks led broad gains and BlackBerry jumped more than 8 percent.
May 23 Canada's index futures pointed to a higher opening for the main stock exchange on Tuesday, after the Victoria Day holiday on Monday.