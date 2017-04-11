版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2017年 4月 12日 星期三 04:12 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends slightly lower; Bombardier and gold miners shine

TORONTO, April 11 Canada's main stock index ended slightly lower on Tuesday as financial stocks weighed, while a flight to safety boosted gold prices and helped miners and as shares of Bombardier Inc jumped on reports it and Siemens were discussing a merger of rail operations.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 3.68 points, or 0.02 percent, at 15,727.11. Half of its 10 main sectors fell. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
