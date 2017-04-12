CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends lower as heavyweight sectors drag; BlackBerry jumps

TORONTO, April 12 Canada's main stock index ended lower on Wednesday, weighed down by losses among its heavyweight financial and natural resource sectors, while BlackBerry Ltd surged after a favorable arbitration ruling.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 78.71 points, or 0.50 percent, at 15,648.40. Half of its 10 main industry groups fell. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp, editing by G Crosse)