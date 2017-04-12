CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends lower as heavyweight sectors drag; BlackBerry jumps

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises on financials and BlackBerry but energy weighs
TORONTO, April 12 Canada's main stock index ended lower on Wednesday, weighed down by losses among its heavyweight financial and natural resource sectors, while BlackBerry Ltd surged after a favorable arbitration ruling.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 78.71 points, or 0.50 percent, at 15,648.40. Half of its 10 main industry groups fell. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp, editing by G Crosse)
TORONTO, May 23 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Tuesday, following the Victoria Day holiday on Monday, as financial stocks led broad gains and BlackBerry jumped more than 8 percent.
May 23 Canada's index futures pointed to a higher opening for the main stock exchange on Tuesday, after the Victoria Day holiday on Monday.