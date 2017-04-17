版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2017年 4月 18日 星期二 04:09 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX bounces most in month as banks, energy stocks jump

TORONTO, April 17 Canada's main stock index jumped on Monday, notching its biggest gain in a month, boosted by a bounce among heavyweight banking and energy stocks.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially ended up 149.41 points, or 0.96 percent, at 15,684.89. Nine of its 10 main sectors gained. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by David Gregorio)


