CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends lower as energy stocks lead retreat

TORONTO, April 18 Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday as energy stocks, pinched by falling crude prices, led declines, and general concerns about geopolitical uncertainty weighed on overall markets.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed down 62.32 points, or 0.4 percent, to finish at 15,622.57. Seven of the index's 10 main groups were in negative territory. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Bill Trott)