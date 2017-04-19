CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as oil price slide weighs on energy stocks

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises on financials and BlackBerry but energy weighs
TORONTO, May 23 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday after the Victoria Day holiday Monday, bolstered by bank stocks and a surge in BlackBerry Ltd shares.
TORONTO, April 19 Canada's main stock index ended lower on Wednesday as a sharp fall in oil prices weighed on its heavyweight energy sector and gold miners slipped with lower prices for the precious metal.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 69.69 points, or 0.45 percent, at 15,552.88. Six of its 10 main groups fell. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Sandra Maler)
May 23 Canada's index futures pointed to a higher opening for the main stock exchange on Tuesday, after the Victoria Day holiday on Monday.