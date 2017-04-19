CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as oil price slide weighs on energy stocks

TORONTO, April 19 Canada's main stock index ended lower on Wednesday as a sharp fall in oil prices weighed on its heavyweight energy sector and gold miners slipped with lower prices for the precious metal.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 69.69 points, or 0.45 percent, at 15,552.88. Six of its 10 main groups fell. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Sandra Maler)