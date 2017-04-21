版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2017年 4月 22日

CANADA STOCKS-TSX edges lower as banks weigh, energy stocks up

TORONTO, April 21 Canada's benchmark stock index slipped on Friday as bank stocks pulled back with lower bond yields after weak inflation data, while energy stocks gained despite an oil price dive.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 11.08 points, or 0.07 percent, at 15,614.48. It gained 0.5 percent on the week. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp, editing by G Crosse)
