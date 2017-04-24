版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2017年 4月 25日 星期二 04:10 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, led by financials after French vote

TORONTO, April 24 Canada's main stock index rose on Monday to a nearly two-week high, boosted by solid gains for financials as investors cheered French election results that limited the risk of another core member leaving the European Union.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 97.98 points, or 0.63 percent, at 15,712.46. Seven of the index's 10 main groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
