CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, led by financials after French vote

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises on financials and BlackBerry but energy weighs
TORONTO, May 23 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday after the Victoria Day holiday Monday, bolstered by bank stocks and a surge in BlackBerry Ltd shares.
TORONTO, April 24 Canada's main stock index rose on Monday to a nearly two-week high, boosted by solid gains for financials as investors cheered French election results that limited the risk of another core member leaving the European Union.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 97.98 points, or 0.63 percent, at 15,712.46. Seven of the index's 10 main groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
