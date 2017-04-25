版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2017年 4月 26日 星期三 04:07 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX posts 2-month high as banks, lumber shares rally

TORONTO, April 25 Canada's main stock index notched on Tuesday a two-month high, led by gains for heavyweight financial and energy stocks, while shares of lumber companies rallied after new U.S. import duties on the product came out lower than some investors had expected.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 32.73 points, or 0.21 percent, at 15,745.19. Seven of the index's 10 main groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)
