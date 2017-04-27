CANADA STOCKS-TSX closes nearly 1 pct lower on bank, resource shares

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises on financials and BlackBerry but energy weighs
TORONTO, May 23 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday after the Victoria Day holiday Monday, bolstered by bank stocks and a surge in BlackBerry Ltd shares.
TORONTO, April 27 Canada's main stock index fell nearly 1 percent on Thursday to its lowest since the beginning of April, dragged down by heavyweight banking and resources shares.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index finished the session down 143.07 points, or 0.91 percent, at 15,506.47. Of the index's 10 main groups seven were in negative territory. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by James Dalgleish)
May 23 Canada's index futures pointed to a higher opening for the main stock exchange on Tuesday, after the Victoria Day holiday on Monday.