版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2017年 5月 3日 星期三 04:06 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as pipelines, railways gain

TORONTO May 2 Canada's benchmark stock index ended higher on Tuesday, helped by gains for railways and pipeline companies, while financials and natural resource stocks more broadly weighed.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 44.02 points, or 0.28 percent, at 15,619.65. Seven of its 10 main groups ended higher, although its three heaviest-weighted industry groups all fell. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp, editing by G Crosse)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐