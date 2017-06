TORONTO, June 1 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday to a more than one-week high in a broad rally led by energy and financial shares, while BlackBerry Ltd jumped after an influential investment firm said the technology company's stock could double.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 120.00 points, or 0.78 percent, at 15,469.91. Eight of the index's 10 main groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)