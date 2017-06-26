CANADA STOCKS-TSX edges lower as resource shares weigh

TORONTO, June 26 Canada's main stock index edged lower on Monday in cautious trading ahead of quarter-end, as declines in the heavyweight resource and financial groups offset gains for consumer-related shares.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 3.54 points, or 0.02 percent, at 15,316.02. Five of the index's 10 main groups ended lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Bill Trott)