2017年 6月 28日 星期三

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as technology, gold mining shares retreat

TORONTO, June 27 Canada's benchmark stock index fell on Tuesday as technology and gold mining shares retreated, offsetting gains for the energy sector as oil prices climbed.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 34.80 points, or 0.23 percent, at 15,281.22. Seven of the index's 10 main industry groups ended lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith, editing by G Crosse)
