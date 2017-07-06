FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 天前
CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls in broad retreat, Tahoe slumps on mine suspension
#半岛局势
#2017年夏季达沃斯
#中国楼市调控
#人民币汇率
#图片精选
频道
专题
分析师对美元后市看法降温 欧元前景向好
路透调查
分析师对美元后市看法降温 欧元前景向好
焦点：欧盟与日本就自贸协定达成政治协议 针对特朗普政策表明立场
深度分析
焦点：欧盟与日本就自贸协定达成政治协议 针对特朗普政策表明立场
乐视网董事长贾跃亭将辞职 称会还清金融机构、供应商等欠款
中国财经
乐视网董事长贾跃亭将辞职 称会还清金融机构、供应商等欠款
图片视频
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#加拿大市场报道
2017年7月6日 / 晚上8点13分 / 1 天前

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls in broad retreat, Tahoe slumps on mine suspension

1 分钟阅读

TORONTO, July 6 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday in a broad retreat, hurt by a slump in Tahoe Resources Inc after its flagship silver mine's license to operate was suspended by a Guatemalan court reviewing claims that its awarding violated indigenous people's rights.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 75.24 points, or 0.50 percent, at 15,077.88. Nine of its 10 main sectors ended in the red, with Tahoe's value cut by a third. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Peter Cooney)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below