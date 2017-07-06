CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls in broad retreat, Tahoe slumps on mine suspension

TORONTO, July 6 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday in a broad retreat, hurt by a slump in Tahoe Resources Inc after its flagship silver mine's license to operate was suspended by a Guatemalan court reviewing claims that its awarding violated indigenous people's rights.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 75.24 points, or 0.50 percent, at 15,077.88. Nine of its 10 main sectors ended in the red, with Tahoe's value cut by a third. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Peter Cooney)