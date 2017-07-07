FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
15 小时前
CORRECTED-CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends at seven-month low as rate hike outlook hits riskier assets
#半岛局势
#2017年夏季达沃斯
#中国楼市调控
#人民币汇率
#图片精选
频道
专题
分析师对美元后市看法降温 欧元前景向好
路透调查
分析师对美元后市看法降温 欧元前景向好
焦点：欧盟与日本就自贸协定达成政治协议 针对特朗普政策表明立场
深度分析
焦点：欧盟与日本就自贸协定达成政治协议 针对特朗普政策表明立场
乐视网董事长贾跃亭将辞职 称会还清金融机构、供应商等欠款
中国财经
乐视网董事长贾跃亭将辞职 称会还清金融机构、供应商等欠款
图片视频
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#加拿大市场报道
2017年7月7日 / 晚上8点25分 / 15 小时前

CORRECTED-CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends at seven-month low as rate hike outlook hits riskier assets

1 分钟阅读

(Corrects headline to say seven-month low instead of seven-year low)

TORONTO, July 7 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index closed at a seven-month low on Friday as a slump in resource stocks led declines on higher bond yields, weaker oil prices, and North American jobs data that bolstered expectations of interest rate hikes.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended down 50.84 points, or 0.34 percent, at 15,027.16. It fell as low as 14,915.78 during intraday trading, its lowest since mid-November.

Six of the index's 10 main groups fell. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Andrew Hay)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below