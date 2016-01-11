CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls 1 pct as oil plunge knocks energy stocks lower

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as energy stocks slip, Cameco falls
TORONTO, Jan 18 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as energy stocks weighed with a fall in oil prices and uranium producer Cameco Corp plunged on a negative outlook.
TORONTO Jan 11 Canada's main stock index fell more than 1 percent on Monday, pummeled by sharp losses for its energy and materials sectors after a slide in oil prices and fresh lows for base metals.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 126.20 points, or 1.01 percent, at 12,319.25. Seven of its 10 main sectors fell, with energy stocks off 4 percent. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp, editing by G Crosse)
TORONTO, Jan 18 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as energy stocks weighed with a fall in oil prices and uranium producer Cameco Corp plunged on a negative outlook.
TORONTO, Jan 18 Canada's main stock index slipped in early trade on Wednesday, weighed down by energy stocks as oil prices slid and by a slump in uranium miner Cameco Corp after it warned of a net loss and job cuts.
* TSX closes down 37.93 points, or 0.25 percent, at 15,441.36