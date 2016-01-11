CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls 1 pct as oil plunge knocks energy stocks lower

TORONTO Jan 11 Canada's main stock index fell more than 1 percent on Monday, pummeled by sharp losses for its energy and materials sectors after a slide in oil prices and fresh lows for base metals.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 126.20 points, or 1.01 percent, at 12,319.25. Seven of its 10 main sectors fell, with energy stocks off 4 percent. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp, editing by G Crosse)