CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises in volatile trade, breaking 9-day fall

TORONTO Jan 12 Canada's main stock index closed higher in volatile trade on Tuesday, breaking a nine-day losing streak, as non-resource stocks broadly shook off further weakness in oil prices.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 54.65 points, or 0.44 percent, at 12,373.90. It notched both gains and losses of more than 1 percent during the session. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)