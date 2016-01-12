CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises in volatile trade, breaking 9-day fall

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as CP Rail and Cameco gain
TORONTO, Jan 19 Canada's main stock index moved higher in morning trade on Thursday, helped by a jump in Canadian Pacific Railway shares and a rebound in uranium producer Cameco Corp.
TORONTO Jan 12 Canada's main stock index closed higher in volatile trade on Tuesday, breaking a nine-day losing streak, as non-resource stocks broadly shook off further weakness in oil prices.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 54.65 points, or 0.44 percent, at 12,373.90. It notched both gains and losses of more than 1 percent during the session. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
TORONTO, Jan 19 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday as oil prices rose and the energy, financial and industrial groups gained ground.
TORONTO, Jan 18 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as energy stocks weighed with a fall in oil prices and as uranium producer Cameco Corp plunged on a negative outlook.