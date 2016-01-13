CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls to a fresh 2-1/2-year low, financials fall over 2 pct

CANADA STOCKS-Cameco plunge leads TSX lower, energy also weighs
TORONTO Jan 13 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday to a fresh 2-1/2-year low as investors used an earlier rally to reduce exposure to equities, while crude oil prices fluctuated.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 203.49 points, or 1.64 percent, at 12,170.41. Financials fell 2.1 percent, while the energy group was down 1.9 percent. (Reporting by Fergal Smith, editing by G Crosse)
TORONTO, Jan 18 Canada's main stock index closed lower on Wednesday, hurt by a 17 percent fall in shares of uranium producer Cameco Corp after a profit warning and as lower oil prices weighed on energy companies.
