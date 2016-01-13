CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls to a fresh 2-1/2-year low, financials fall over 2 pct

TORONTO Jan 13 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday to a fresh 2-1/2-year low as investors used an earlier rally to reduce exposure to equities, while crude oil prices fluctuated.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 203.49 points, or 1.64 percent, at 12,170.41. Financials fell 2.1 percent, while the energy group was down 1.9 percent. (Reporting by Fergal Smith, editing by G Crosse)