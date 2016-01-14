CANADA STOCKS-TSX jumps as oil price gains drive up energy shares

TORONTO Jan 14 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday as a rally in crude oil prices helped the battered energy sector rebound, while financial stocks saw more modest gains amid speculation the Bank of Canada will cut its key interest rate next week.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 165.49 points, or 1.36 percent, at 12,335.90. Nine of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Chris Reese)