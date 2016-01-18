CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls 1 pct as energy shares skid

TORONTO Jan 18 Canada's main stock index fell more than 1 percent on Monday as a rise in Iranian oil production weighed on crude prices and hurt shares in almost every energy stock except Canadian Oil Sands, which agreed to Suncor Energy Inc's sweetened bid.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 131.29 points, or 1.09 percent, at 11,942.17. All 10 main groups fell, with energy stocks off 2.5 percent. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Matthew Lewis)