CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises in jittery market, banks lead rally

TORONTO Jan 19 Canada's benchmark stock index rose on Tuesday, led by banks and consumer names in volatile trade that variously tracked gyrations in oil markets, Wall Street's mixed return from a holiday and speculation on China's next move.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 60.07 points, or 0.50 percent, at 12,002.24. Eight of its 10 main industry groups rose. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp, editing by G Crosse)

