CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises in jittery market, banks lead rally

CANADA STOCKS-Cameco plunge leads TSX lower, energy also weighs
TORONTO Jan 19 Canada's benchmark stock index rose on Tuesday, led by banks and consumer names in volatile trade that variously tracked gyrations in oil markets, Wall Street's mixed return from a holiday and speculation on China's next move.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 60.07 points, or 0.50 percent, at 12,002.24. Eight of its 10 main industry groups rose. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp, editing by G Crosse)
TORONTO, Jan 18 Canada's main stock index closed lower on Wednesday, hurt by a 17 percent fall in shares of uranium producer Cameco Corp after a profit warning and as lower oil prices weighed on energy companies.
