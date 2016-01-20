版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2016年 1月 21日 星期四

CANADA STOCKS-TSX off mid-2012 low, ends down 1.3 pct

TORONTO Jan 20 Canada's main stock index plunged to its lowest since mid-2012 before paring some losses to end down 1.3 percent on Wednesday, after the country's central bank decided against cutting interest rates and as oil prices plumbed new lows.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 159.13 points, or 1.33 percent, at 11,843.11. It had earlier hit 11,531.22, its lowest level since Aug. 3, 2012. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)

