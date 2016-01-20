CANADA STOCKS-TSX off mid-2012 low, ends down 1.3 pct

CANADA STOCKS-Cameco plunge leads TSX lower, energy also weighs
TORONTO, Jan 18 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as energy stocks weighed with a fall in oil prices and as uranium producer Cameco Corp plunged on a negative outlook.
TORONTO Jan 20 Canada's main stock index plunged to its lowest since mid-2012 before paring some losses to end down 1.3 percent on Wednesday, after the country's central bank decided against cutting interest rates and as oil prices plumbed new lows.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 159.13 points, or 1.33 percent, at 11,843.11. It had earlier hit 11,531.22, its lowest level since Aug. 3, 2012. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)
TORONTO, Jan 18 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as energy stocks weighed with a fall in oil prices and as uranium producer Cameco Corp plunged on a negative outlook.
TORONTO, Jan 18 Canada's main stock index closed lower on Wednesday, hurt by a 17 percent fall in shares of uranium producer Cameco Corp after a profit warning and as lower oil prices weighed on energy companies.
TORONTO, Jan 18 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as energy stocks weighed with a fall in oil prices and uranium producer Cameco Corp plunged on a negative outlook.