2016年 1月 22日

CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends up 1.6 pct, energy stocks lead rebound

TORONTO Jan 21 Canada's main stock index ended sharply higher on Thursday as energy stocks surged on a rebound in oil prices.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 192.75 points, or 1.63 percent, at 12,035.86. The energy group jumped 5.2 percent. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp, editing by G Crosse)

