CANADA STOCKS-TSX rallies for second straight day, energy gains 5.6 percent

TORONTO Jan 22 Canada's main stock index rose for a second straight day on Friday, with its oil and gas stocks leading a broad rally as oil prices surged and investors reacted to hints of more stimulus from global central banks.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 353.72 points, or 2.94 percent, at 12,389.58. It included a 5.6 percent gain for the energy sector. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)