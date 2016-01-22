版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2016年 1月 23日 星期六 05:07 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rallies for second straight day, energy gains 5.6 percent

TORONTO Jan 22 Canada's main stock index rose for a second straight day on Friday, with its oil and gas stocks leading a broad rally as oil prices surged and investors reacted to hints of more stimulus from global central banks.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 353.72 points, or 2.94 percent, at 12,389.58. It included a 5.6 percent gain for the energy sector. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐