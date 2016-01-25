版本:
加拿大市场报道 | 2016年 1月 26日

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls nearly 2 pct, pressured by slide in crude oil prices

TORONTO Jan 25 Canada's main stock index fell on Monday as the slide in crude oil prices weighed on energy shares and financials also suffered deep losses.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 246.42 points, or 1.99 percent, at 12,143.16. It included a 5.1 percent drop in the energy sector. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)

