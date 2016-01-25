CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls nearly 2 pct, pressured by slide in crude oil prices

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as energy stocks slip, Cameco falls
TORONTO, Jan 18 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as energy stocks weighed with a fall in oil prices and uranium producer Cameco Corp plunged on a negative outlook.
TORONTO Jan 25 Canada's main stock index fell on Monday as the slide in crude oil prices weighed on energy shares and financials also suffered deep losses.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 246.42 points, or 1.99 percent, at 12,143.16. It included a 5.1 percent drop in the energy sector. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)
TORONTO, Jan 18 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as energy stocks weighed with a fall in oil prices and uranium producer Cameco Corp plunged on a negative outlook.
TORONTO, Jan 18 Canada's main stock index slipped in early trade on Wednesday, weighed down by energy stocks as oil prices slid and by a slump in uranium miner Cameco Corp after it warned of a net loss and job cuts.
* TSX closes down 37.93 points, or 0.25 percent, at 15,441.36