CANADA STOCKS-TSX rallies as commodity prices drive gains for energy, mining stocks

TORONTO Jan 26 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday as shares in energy companies and banks were helped higher by a recovery in the price of oil to above $31 a barrel, while a break higher in the price of gold helped lift mining stocks.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 188.16 points, or 1.55 percent, at 12,331.32. It included a 4.0 percent gain for the energy group. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)